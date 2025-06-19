LDP Pledges to Raise Wages by 1 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Thursday that it will aim to raise people's wages by around 1 million yen in fiscal 2030, as part of its campaign pledges for the upcoming House of Councillors election.

The LDP policy promises for this summer's election for the upper chamber of parliament include a plan to provide all citizens with 20,000 yen in cash benefits as well as an additional 20,000 yen to adults in resident tax-exempt households and all children. The handout plan was announced by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba earlier this month.

The campaign pledges were unveiled in a press conference by LDP policy chief Itsunori Onodera. They also include a target of expanding Japan's nominal gross domestic product to 1,000 trillion yen in 2040.

