Japan to Survey Farmers on Rice Production Intentions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will survey rice farmers about their production intentions for the next year as well as in five and 10 years, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Thursday.

By understanding farmers' medium- and long-term plans on planting areas and others, the government aims to promote the drastic review of its rice policy.

It will ask farmers to respond via an online questionnaire until the end of July.

"It's essential to realize policies to create an environment in which farmers can produce (rice) with peace of mind in the future," Koizumi said.

Currently, subsidies support crop conversion to limit rice production and stabilize prices of the Japanese staple food. The government hopes to study to what extent farmers can increase production ahead of the possible review in the current scheme.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]