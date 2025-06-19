Main Opposition CDP Decides to Skip No-Confidence Motion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has decided to forgo a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet in the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet, which ends on Sunday, it was learned Thursday.

CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda conveyed the decision to Seiji Maehara, co-head of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), during their meeting on the day.

The CDP chief said that there should not be a political vacuum amid ongoing tariff negotiations between the Japanese and U.S. governments. He also mentioned heightened tensions in the Middle East.

