Temperatures Top 35 C in Many Areas across Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Many areas across Japan experienced an "extremely hot" day on Thursday, with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius, as the Japanese archipelago was enveloped in a high-pressure system, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The mercury reached 36.9 degrees in the central city of Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, 36.7 degrees in the eastern city of Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, and the southwestern city of Hita, Oita Prefecture, and 36.5 degrees in the western city of Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture.

Among major cities, the day's highest temperature was 33.5 degrees in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, 36.3 degrees in the central city of Nagoya, 36.1 degrees in the western city of Kyoto, 33.7 degrees in the western city of Osaka, and 32.6 degrees in the southwestern city of Fukuoka.

The agency is urging people to take precautions against heatstroke as midsummer-like hot weather is expected to continue on Friday.

