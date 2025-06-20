Japan Team Finds Apparent Grave Goods for Big Ancient Tumulus

Newsfrom Japan

Sakai, Osaka Pref., June 20 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team has discovered what appeared grave goods at Daisen Kofun, the country's biggest ancient tumulus purportedly for Emperor Nintoku, in the western city of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture.

The "kondosotosu" iron knife and pieces of armor have been confirmed to be from the keyhole-shaped grave mound, a World Cultural Heritage site, the team said Thursday. The group comprises members of the city government, Kokugakuin University and Nippon Steel Technology Co.

"It's significant that objects directly linked to (the tumulus) have appeared," Kokugakuin University professor Takashi Uchikawa said.

According to the group, armor and other items were found at the tumulus early in the Meiji period (1868-1912). Most of them are believed to have been buried again, but some were owned by Kaichiro Kashiwagi, who collected and studied historical artifacts. The university bought the collection last year.

A drawing by Kashiwagi suggests that armor was among burial goods in the tumulus. But no physical evidence had been confirmed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]