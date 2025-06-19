Hidankyo Vows to Collect More Testimonies on Atomic Bombings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, said Thursday that it will collect more testimonies on atomic bomb attacks on the country 80 years ago and make known widely the inhumanity of nuclear weapons.

Nihon Hidankyo, which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2024, said that it will this year focus more on collecting testimonies on the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 to get nuclear powers to change their policies.

The group said in a resolution adopted after a two-day annual meeting in Tokyo that it will create a public mood that will force the Japanese government to abandon its nuclear deterrence policy.

The resolution also said Nihon Hidankyo will force the Japanese government to change its policy of having atomic bombing and air raid victims tolerate the damage they suffered.

The meeting brought together about 100 people, including hibakusha atomic bomb survivors and their children across the country.

