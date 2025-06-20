Fuji TV Apologizes to Ex-Worker over Nakai Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Television Network Inc. has said President Kenji Shimizu apologized to a former employee and agreed to compensate her over the company's handling of a sexual assault scandal by former TV personality Masahiro Nakai.

Shimizu met with the former employee and expressed apologies for letting the incident happen as "an extension" of Fuji TV's business operations, according to the company's announcement Thursday.

He also apologized that Fuji TV failed to provide necessary human rights relief and caused her mental distress.

The company and the former employee then concluded an agreement including measures to protect her from "unreasonable attacks and defamation" on social media and other platforms.

The accord also includes compensation for the economic and psychological damage caused to the woman by Fuji TV and company officials including executives.

