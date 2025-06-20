Ishiba Calls for Expanding Japan-South Korea Exchanges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called for expanding exchanges between his country and South Korea as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries.

"We want to pass on the baton of exchanges we have nurtured to the next generation while further broadening the scope of Japan-South Korea cooperation," Ishiba said in a speech at a reception hosted by the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary.

Ishiba said that he had very good discussions with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung when they met in Canada on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit.

"As the strategic environment surrounding Japan and South Korea is becoming increasingly severe, let's take a new step toward a better future hand in hand," the prime minister stressed.

Meanwhile, South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee said that the bilateral relations have continuously deepened despite twists and turns in the past.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]