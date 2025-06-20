Annual Economic Losses from Workers' Health Issues Reach 7.6 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Economic losses in Japan stemming from workers' mental or physical disorders, including shoulder stiffness and sleeplessness, total around 7.6 trillion yen each year, a study by Japanese researchers has shown.

The losses, linked to lower labor productivity, represent about 1 pct of the country's nominal gross domestic product for 2024.

The World Health Organization describes "presenteeism" as a condition where work efficiency declines due to mental or physical disorders, despite employees being present at work. It is often difficult to recognize such a condition as a loss for companies or society because the workers in question appear to be performing their jobs.

In 2022, Koji Hara, associate professor at Yokohama City University, and other researchers conducted an internet survey of about 27,000 workers in Japan to assess symptoms related to mental and other health issues.

As a result, the study estimated that annual losses from presenteeism and related factors amount to 7.6 trillion yen. Among men, the estimated losses were the highest for those aged 45-49, an age group that has a large working population and high average income. For women, the highest losses were estimated for those aged 25-29.

