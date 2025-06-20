1.9 T. Yen Eyed for 2011 Tsunami Reconstruction over 5 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan adopted a new basic policy Friday for reconstruction after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami expecting projects worth 1.9 trillion yen for the next five years from fiscal 2026.

The amount tops 1.6 trillion yen for the five years through fiscal 2025 ending next March.

Under the basic policy, the government will tackle such issues as the final disposal of soil removed during radiation decontamination after the nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

The government will also promote the return of evacuees to their homes in areas affected by the radiation from the nuclear accident.

"With a strong determination to resolve problems for reconstruction within the next five years, all the cabinet members will accelerate reconstruction efforts further, staying considerate to those in affected areas," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told a meeting of the government's council for reconstruction from the disaster.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]