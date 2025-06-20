Ishiba to Join Battle of Okinawa Ceremony 80 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will attend a memorial ceremony on Monday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Okinawa, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

"It's extremely important to express our renewed pledge to work for Okinawa's development and world peace by engraving the indescribable hardships experienced by its residents in our hearts, the top government spokesman told a press conference.

The ceremony, to be hosted by the Okinawa prefectural government, will take place at the Peace Memorial Park in the Mabuni district of Itoman, a city in the southernmost prefecture of Japan.

Hayashi said that the rest of the prime minister's schedule during his visit to Okinawa is still being arranged.

The Battle of Okinawa was a major clash that happened between Japan and the United States toward the end of World War II.

