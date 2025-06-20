Japanese Pop Star Kokubun Halts Activities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Taichi Kokubun, a member of Japanese male pop group Tokio, will halt his entertainment activities indefinitely, effective Friday, his management agency said.

The agency said that it has found a compliance violation by the 50-year-old, but did not disclose details.

Earlier Friday, Nippon Television Network Corp. said that it would remove Kokubun from its popular variety show "The Tetsuwan Dash." He makes regular appearances on five other programs on television and radio.

The broadcaster said that it decided to take the celebrity off the show based on the results of an investigation conducted by external lawyers over the compliance issue, after it was informed of the matter on May 27.

Hiroyuki Fukuda, president and chief operating officer at Nippon TV, told a press conference that multiple people were involved in the compliance issue, and expressed great disappointment.

