Japan Ruling, Opposition Parties Gearing Up for Upper House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling and opposition parties are gearing up for a House of Councillors election, expected to take place on July 20, as the current parliamentary session ends without an extension on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is striving to lead his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to a victory in the Upper House election to keep himself in power after the LDP lost last year's election for the House of Representatives.

Opposition parties, which together control the Lower House, aim to win a majority also in the Upper House.

The Upper House election will focus on proposals to address rising inflation, including a consumption tax cut and a cash handout. Campaign issues also include political funds and a proposed dual surname system for married couples.

In the election for the 248-seat Upper House, 125 seats--75 in constituencies and 50 under proportional representation--will be contested.

