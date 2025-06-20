INTERVIEW: Seven-Eleven Vows to Shift from Top-Down Management

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Seven-Eleven Japan Co. is shifting from its top-down management, Tomohiro Akutsu, who became president of the convenience store chain last month, said in a recent interview.

The authority to decide on new products has been transferred from executives to planning teams as part of the change, Akutsu said.

"Our company's culture has to change now," he said.

Seven-Eleven has been struggling due to its slow response to thrifty consumers amid rising prices.

Still, Akutsu said the company will not pursue a low-price policy aggressively. "It's difficult to attract customers for a long time with an appeal of cheapness," he said.

