Japan Min. Iwaya to Visit Netherlands for G-7 Meet

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Friday that he will visit The Hague in the Netherlands for three days from Tuesday to attend an anticipated meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers.

The meeting is currently being arranged on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

The G-7 foreign ministers are expected to discuss the current situation in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, and Russia's continuing invasion of Ukraine.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will take part in the NATO summit.

