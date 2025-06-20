Japanese Figure Skater Sakamoto to Retire after Next Season

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Kaori Sakamoto, a Japanese three-time world champion figure skater, said Friday she will retire from competition after next season, which will include the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Known for her dynamic jumps and high-quality performances, the 25-year-old bronze medalist in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics collected three straight wins at world championships from 2022 before coming second at this year's competition in March.

She has won national championships five times.

