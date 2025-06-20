A-Bomb Dome Recommended as Special Historic Site in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel on Friday proposed the designation of the Atomic Bomb Dome in the western Japan city of Hiroshima as a special historic site.

It will likely become the country's first such site built in the modern era.

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Atomic Bomb Dome is a symbol of atomic-bombed remnants, telling the horror of the first such bomb used in war. The U.S. atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

The Atomic Bomb Dome was completed in 1915 for showcasing products from Hiroshima Prefecture in order to promote the development of local industries.

A preservation report from the Hiroshima municipal government, released in March this year, said that the building has kept its appearance of the day and needs better preservation work.

