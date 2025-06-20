Japan, U.S., Philippine Coast Guards Hold Joint Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese, U.S. and Philippine coast guards on Friday held a joint exercise in Japan for the first time.

The drill, which took place in Kagoshima Bay in southwestern Japan, simulated a scenario in which a U.S. cargo ship and a Philippine fishing boat collided in international waters south of Japan's Kyushu southwestern region, resulting in a fire and crew members falling into the sea.

Patrol boats from the three coast guards participated in mock rescue and firefighting efforts.

"The drill was meaningful as it promoted mutual understanding and trust among on-site staff," said Naofumi Tsumura of Japan's 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in the city of Kagoshima.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]