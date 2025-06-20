Japan Foreign Minister Urges Israel to Calm Iran Conflict

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya called on Israel to scale back its escalating conflict with Iran, in a phone call to his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, on Friday.

Iwaya expressed deep concern over the extensive damage caused by the exchange of attacks by Israel and Iran. He also sought the Israeli government's support for the protection of Japanese nationals in the country, for which Saar offered cooperation.

The Japanese foreign minister said that Iran's development of nuclear weapons is unacceptable, while emphasizing the importance of pursuing a resolution to the conflict through dialogue.

On the situation in Gaza, Iwaya strongly urged Israel to abide by international law, including international humanitarian law, through actions such as protecting civilians and enhancing humanitarian assistance.

