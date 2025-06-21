U.S. Demands Japan Raise Defense Spending to 3.5 Pct of GDP: FT

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Japan to increase its defense spending to 3.5 pct of its gross domestic product, higher than the U.S. side's earlier demand for 3 pct, the Financial Times reported Friday.

The latest request has caused a backlash from the Japanese side, resulting in the postponement of a so-called two-plus-two security meeting between the two nations' foreign and defense ministers, which had been arranged for July 1, according to the report.

Elbridge Colby, U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, pushed for the higher spending hike, "sparking anger in Washington's closest Asian ally," the British newspaper said.

The upcoming election for Japan's House of Councillors, expected to be held on July 20, also influenced the decision to push back the two-plus-two meeting, as the Japanese side showed concern about the possible impact of the meeting on the election's outcome, the report said.

In a similar move, the U.S. government asked Australia to increase its defense spending to 3.5 pct of GDP, provoking a backlash from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

