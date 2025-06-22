INTERVIEW: S. Korean Envoy Calls Ties with Japan Best Ever

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Cheol-hee has described the current state of his country's relations with Japan as "the best ever," as the two East Asian neighbors celebrate the 60th anniversary on Sunday of signing the 1965 bilateral treaty that normalized their diplomatic relations.

"It's fair to say that Japan and South Korea are in the best relationship ever," Park said in Japanese during a recent interview with Jiji Press.

The ambassador noted that the current bilateral relations originated from the 1965 treaty, and that the 1998 joint declaration facilitated exchanges between the two countries' peoples.

He added that, under the administration of former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, cooperation between the two countries advanced in a wide range of fields, including culture, science and technology, as well as economy and security.

"The bilateral relationship has experienced twists and turns, but continues to progress as a result of long-standing efforts," Park stressed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]