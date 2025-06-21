SDF Aircraft Depart for Djibouti to Evacuate Japanese Nationals

Newsfrom Japan

Tottori, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese Air Self-Defense Force transport aircraft left Japan for Djibouti on Saturday to prepare to evacuate Japanese nationals from Israel and Iran.

The C-2 aircraft took off from the ASDF's Miho base in the western Japan prefecture of Tottori around 2:45 to 3 p.m., heading for the East African country, where the SDF has a base.

At the request of Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani on Thursday ordered the Self-Defense Forces to prepare to transport Japanese nationals amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Such a transportation mission using SDF aircraft was last conducted in Lebanon last October.

On Friday, the Foreign Ministry said that a total of 87 Japanese nationals and their family members living in Israel and Iran, were evacuated to neighboring countries by Japanese government-chartered buses.

