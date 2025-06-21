JDI Vows Turnaround at Shareholders' Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan Display Inc., or JDI, director and former CEO Scott Callon told JDI shareholders on Saturday that the company will meet their expectations by returning to profitability as soon as possible.

At the beginning of a general shareholders' meeting on the day, Callon said that his management skills were inadequate. He stepped down as CEO after JDI suffered the 11th consecutive annual net loss.

The meeting was attended by 115 shareholders, with 12 asking questions.

The struggling maker of small- and medium-size liquid crystal display panels plans to end production at its flagship Mobara plant in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and cut about 1,500 jobs in Japan.

"We'll reduce our workforce and plants to an appropriate scale for our current situation so that we can become profitable with our current sales," said Jun Akema, who succeeded Callon as CEO on June 1.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]