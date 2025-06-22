More Japanese Flee Iran by Govt-Chartered Bus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that an additional 21 people, consisting of Japanese citizens and their foreign family members, have fled the Iranian capital of Teheran by a Japanese government-chartered bus.

The 21 evacuees arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, have no health problems, according to the ministry.

The government had already transported 66 such people from Iran to Baku and 21 people from Israel to Jordan.

