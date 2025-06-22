Ishiba Calls for Calming Down Situation Regarding Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday called for calming down the situation regarding Iran, following the United States' airstrikes on nuclear sites in the Middle Eastern country.

"It's paramount to calm the situation down soon," Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. "Iran's nuclear development must be blocked," he added.

When asked whether Japan supports the U.S. attacks, Ishiba said only that his government will fully discuss it.

The prime minister also said he has instructed relevant government bodies to take every measure to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in the Middle East.

