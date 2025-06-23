LDP Suffers Historic Defeat in Tokyo Assembly Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, suffered a historic defeat in Sunday's Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, in the lead-up to the House of Councillors election next month.

Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group) overtook the LDP as the largest force in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly. The LDP saw its Tokyo assembly share hit a record low.

Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner in national politics, failed to see all of its candidates elected, for the first time in nine metropolitan assembly elections.

Tomin First, a regional party with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as special adviser, the LDP and Komeito, all of which support the governor, maintained their combined majority in the assembly.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito won their first seats in the Tokyo assembly.

