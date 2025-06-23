INTERVIEW: Bank's New Name to Feature "Docomo"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The word of "Docomo" will be included in the name of the Japanese bank that NTT Docomo Inc. last month agreed to acquire, Yoshiaki Maeda, president and CEO of the mobile phone operator, said in an interview.

The move is designed to make customers aware that the bank will offer telecommunications and financial services in an integrated way.

NTT Docomo plans to acquire a stake of nearly two-thirds in SBI Sumishin Net Bank. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank will own the remainder.

Maeda emphasized that financial business is a key area for NTT Docomo after telecommunications.

Banking will be "in the center" of financial services including credit cards, installment investments and mortgages, he said.

