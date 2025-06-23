Japan Says U.S. Determined to Block Iran's Nuclear Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government thinks that U.S. military strikes on Iran demonstrate Washington's resolve to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Monday.

"Japan understands that the U.S. action demonstrates its determination to de-escalate the situation while preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," Iwaya said in a statement.

He said: "Japan believes that the most important thing, above all, is to de-escalate the situation as soon as possible. At the same time, Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons must be prevented."

"Amidst the extremely difficult circumstances surrounding Iran's nuclear issue, the United States has been seriously pursuing dialogue," the foreign minister said.

Iwaya said that Japan strongly hopes that the United States and Iran will reopen dialogue.

