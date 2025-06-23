Nikkei Briefly Loses Over 300 Points after U.S. Attack on Iran

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's key Nikkei 225 stock average briefly lost more than 300 points on Monday as the United States' attack on nuclear facilities in Iran raised concerns over further deterioration in the Middle East situation.

The index fell to as low as 38,026.32 about 30 minutes after the start of the day's session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with investors reacting to news of the U.S. attack with risk-averse selling.

But the benchmark index gradually recouped the loss and ended Monday's session down only 49.14 points, or 0.12 pct, at 38,354.09.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military had attacked three nuclear sites in Iran. In response, Iran vowed to retaliate. In off-hours trading on Sunday, U.S. crude oil futures temporarily exceeded 78 dollars per barrel amid growing concerns over possible oil supply turmoil as a result of the U.S. action.

After its initial fall Monday, the Nikkei average's downside was limited as investors on the Tokyo market believe that "crude prices will unlikely climb above 100 dollars," an official of a major securities firm said.

