Fuji TV Employee Arrested for Alleged Online Gambling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department on Monday arrested an employee of Fuji Television Network Inc. for alleged habitual gambling on an online casino site.

Yoshitaka Suzuki, the manager in charge of planning at Fuji TV’s variety show division, was arrested for suspected repetitive illegal gambling, including baccarat, by accessing the Eldoah Casino, a foreign online casino site, from Japan via smartphone, around between Sept. 22, 2024, and May 13, 2025.

According to investigative sources, the 44-year-old manager admitted the charge and said that he learned about online gambling from his senior colleague five years ago. The suspect from Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward also said that he thought it would not come out.

The suspect continued to gamble after giving false answers to the company’s internal investigation on online casinos, spending some 100 million yen on the site and suffering a loss of about 24 million yen, according to the MPD.

“We take the case seriously,” Fuji TV said in a statement. “We will fully cooperate with the investigation and work to prevent a recurrence of such cases.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]