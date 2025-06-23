Ishiba Aims to Keep Ruling Camp's Upper House Majority

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday said he aims to maintain the ruling camp's majority in the House of Councillors in the upcoming election for the upper chamber of parliament.

"We'll highlight our aim to realize the three pillars of a strong economy, a rich life and an unshakable Japan," he also told a press conference held after this year's ordinary session of the Diet ended on Sunday.

Ishiba, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said that the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, will seek to maintain their Upper House majority, also including the seats not to be contested in the upcoming election.

Asked whether the LDP-Komeito camp will accept any other party into the coalition, Ishiba said, "We need to secure agreements over various policies."

The government is expected to adopt at a cabinet meeting soon a plan to hold the Upper House election on July 20.

