FTC Fines Dentsu Group, Others 3.3 B. Yen

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission on Monday slapped fines totaling 3.3 billion yen on advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc. and six other ad agencies and event organizers for bid-rigging over the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The six are Dentsu Group's Dentsu Inc. unit, Cerespo Co., Fuji Creative Corp., Hakuhodo Inc., Same Two Inc. and Tokyu Agency Inc.

The FTC also found an antimonopoly law violation by ADK Marketing Solutions Inc. but refrained from imposing a fine on the firm as it declared the violation before the antimonopoly watchdog launched its probe.

Of the eight companies, the seven other than Dentsu Group received cease and desist orders.

According to the commission, the firms rigged bids in April 2018 and after to select winners of orders for planning test events for the Olympics and Paralympics and had the winners also undertake event venue operations at the Games.

