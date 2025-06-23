Minister Akazawa Praises Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's top negotiator in tariff talks with the United States, on Monday praised Nippon Steel Corp.'s acquisition of United States Steel Corp. as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Nippon Steel "marked a significant step in efforts to strengthen economic relations between Japan and the United States and deepen the bilateral partnership," Akazawa, also economic revitalization minister, said in a meeting with Nippon Steel Chairman Eiji Hashimoto and other top executives of the Japanese steelmaker.

Akazawa expressed an intention to tackle the tariff talks by riding the momentum from "the big success" of the acquisition, which was clinched with approval by U.S. President Donald Trump after lengthy negotiations.

Hashimoto said Nippon Steel and the U.S. government shared interests, with the company hoping to develop its U.S. business in earnest and the Trump administration aiming to revive the country's manufacturing sector.

He said he hopes the acquisition will contribute to collaboration between Japan and the United States.

