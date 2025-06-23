LDP Gets Harsh Verdict in Tokyo Assembly Election: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Itoman, Okinawa Pref., June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that his Liberal Democratic Party has received a harsh verdict from voters in Sunday's Tokyo metropolitan assembly election.

"We must analyze what appeals failed to reach them and utilize what we'll find," Ishiba told reporters during his visit to Itoman in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. He admitted that it would be difficult to analyze the results immediately.

In the election, the LDP suffered a historic defeat, winning a record-low 21 seats.

