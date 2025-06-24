Lawson Opens “Future” Convenience Store in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Lawson Inc. has opened a “future” convenience store in Tokyo’s Minato Ward with cutting-edge digital technology provided by telecommunications company KDDI Corp.

The store, located in the Takanawa Gateway City complex, is the first of its kind to be run under the joint ownership of KDDI and general trader Mitsubishi Corp.

They aim to offer a “new shopping experience” and reduce the workload of store staff by utilizing artificial intelligence and robots amid labor shortages.

The store has digital signage on shelves, and AI cameras analyze products picked up by visitors and provide information about discounts and related items.

If customers touch a price tag on a shelf, a video will explain background information on the product, including information about efforts to counter any social issues related to it.

