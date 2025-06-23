Ex-MUFG Bank Worker Defrauds Customer of 39.84 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--MUFG Bank said Monday that a former employee in his 60s has defrauded a customer out of 39.84 million yen by suggesting fictitious financial products and issuing forged deposit receipts.

The Niigata District Public Prosecutors Office indicted the former worker at the major Japanese bank’s Niigata branch for allegedly forging and using private documents the same day, after the bank filed a criminal complaint against him last November.

The bank has already compensated the customer.

The former worker solicited the customer to purchase fictitious financial products and defrauded the victim out of cash several times outside the branch between June 2007 and September 2016, according to the bank.

He was in charge of over-the-counter general affairs and was not engaged in operations to sell financial products. The fraud came to light in August 2024 after the branch received a consultation from the customer after the worker’s retirement.

