Japan Aims to Regulate Social Media Monetization in Disasters

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--An internal affairs ministry working group Monday unveiled a draft interim report underlining the need for the government to consider a legal system aimed at regulating social media monetization during natural disasters.

The report calls on social medial service providers to introduce voluntary regulations designed to suspend monetization in the event of a disaster, to curb the spread of disinformation.

The working group plans to ask industry groups to draw up a code of conduct by the end of the year to prevent the spread of disinformation in such situations.

It also urged businesses to take measures such as attaching labels to images created by generative artificial intelligence.

Social media posts are rewarded based on the number of viewers. For this reason, it has been regarded as a problem in recent years that even false information can become a source of revenue.

