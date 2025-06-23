U.S. Strikes on Iran Show Determination: Japan's Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities show a determination to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons while seeking a swift de-escalation of the situation, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday.

Ishiba made the remark at a press conference following a similar statement by the foreign minister.

Asked whether the strikes were appropriate, Ishiba said, "I am not in a position to accurately grasp the detailed facts, so it is difficult to make a definitive legal assessment."

Regarding mounting concern that Iran may retaliate by closing the Strait of Hormuz, Ishiba said, "We will monitor the situation with the greatest sense of urgency because (such a move) will have a serious impact on Japan's energy supply stability."

"We strongly request that the path of dialogue (between the United States and Iran) be reopened," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]