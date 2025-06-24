INTERVIEW: Tokio Marine to Actively Pursue Acquisitions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will actively pursue mergers and acquisitions, Masahiro Koike, new group CEO of the Japanese nonlife insurance company, said in a recent interview.

"We will invest money earned from sales for further growth," Koike said, referring to the company's plan to unload all cross-held shares by the end of fiscal 2029.

"One of major options" is investments in overseas insurance businesses, said Koike, who took the helm of Tokio Marine on Monday.

The company is also considering mergers and acquisitions in areas such as disaster prevention, health care, carbon reductions and mobility, he said.

Tokio Marine acquired Integrated Design & Engineering Holdings Co., a Japanese construction consultant, last month to strengthen its disaster prevention and risk analysis services.

