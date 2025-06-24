Nissan CEO Espinosa Apologizes for Poor Financial Performance

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Ivan Espinosa apologized for the Japanese automaker's sluggish financial performance at a meeting of shareholders at its headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Espinosa made the apology while citing the net loss of 670.8 billion yen that Nissan suffered in the fiscal year ended last March and the collapse of its merger talks with Honda Motor Co.

Shareholders approved all proposals made by the company, such as a slate of board nominees including Espinosa.

Nissan has been struggling with delays in the development of new vehicle models and sluggish sales in the United States and China.

The company's attempt to merge with Honda fell through in February only after two months of talks, leading to the resignation of then CEO Makoto Uchida.

