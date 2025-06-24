Akazawa Plans to Visit U.S. Soon for Next Round of Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa is planning to visit the United States from Thursday at the earliest for the next round of tariff negotiations, it was learned Tuesday.

The possible U.S. visit, which would be the seventh for Akazawa since taking office, comes as the July 9 expiration of the suspension of additional U.S. reciprocal tariffs approaches.

Initially, the Japanese and U.S. governments had aimed to conclude the tariff negotiations when Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump met at the the Group of Seven summit in Canada last week.

However, the two leaders failed to reach a deal and decided to continue the negotiations. Ishiba said that there were still issues on which the two sides had not yet agreed.

Akazawa has said that no deadline would be set for the tariff negotiations, but that he keeps July 9 in mind as a key date.

