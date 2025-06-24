Japan Welcomes Iran-Israel Ceasefire Deal Announced by Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran that was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on social media.

"We welcome it and strongly hope that it will be put into action," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference. "We'll keep an eye on how things develop with great concern," the top government spokesman added.

Trump said on Truth Social that Iran and Israel had agreed to a complete and total ceasefire, which is expected to take effect on Wednesday Japan time.

Neither Iran nor Israel has not announced such a deal yet. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that his country would stop retaliating if Israel stops attacking.

