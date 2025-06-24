Japan Post's Transport Biz Permit to Be Revoked Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese transport ministry plans to formally revoke Japan Post Co.'s general motor truck transport business permit on Wednesday as it failed to properly conduct mandatory roll calls for its delivery drivers, informed sources said Tuesday.

After the revocation, Japan Post will be unable to use some 2,500 delivery trucks and other vehicles for its transport business for five years.

The ministry also plans to issue a safety order under the trucking business law to ensure that Japan Post properly conducts roll calls for alcohol and health checks of delivery drivers using minivehicles at post offices nationwide.

In addition, the ministry will ask Japan Post's more than 200 operation managers who are responsible for roll calls to return their qualifications.

According to the ministry, it has found through special audits that roll calls were not conducted or roll call records were falsified at 82 of the 199 post offices inspected.

