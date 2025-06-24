Japan Consumer Affairs Agency Names 6th Straight Female Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency said Tuesday that it has named Natsuko Horii, 58, a senior official at the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, as its next commissioner.

Horii, director-general for human resources development at the ministry, will become the sixth consecutive woman to lead the agency to succeed Yutaka Arai, who will leave the position on July 1.

After entering the former Labor Ministry, now integrated into the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, in 1990, Horii has held positions including deputy governor of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and chief of the ministry’s Employment Environment and Equal Employment Bureau, before assuming the current post in July 2024.

