Fuji TV Announcer Referred to Prosecutors over Alleged Gambling

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday sent papers to public prosecutors on Fuji Television Network Inc. announcer Kenta Yamamoto for allegedly gambling on an online casino site.

The MPD attached an opinion calling for the indictment of Yamamoto, 27.

Yamamoto admitted the charge, investigative sources said. He told police that he thought lightly about the possibility he was breaking the law, the sources said.

According to the MPD, Yamamoto's name emerged in the course of investigation in Yoshitaka Suzuki, a 44-year-old Fuji TV employee who was arrested for alleged habitual gambling on a casino site.

Yamamoto is believed to have heard about online casino gambling from Suzuki.

