Japanese Flights Affected by Conflict in Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Some flights departing from Japan have returned to the country or been canceled amid high tensions in the Middle East following U.S. strikes in Iran, Japanese transport minister Hiromasa Nakano said Tuesday.

"We will make every effort to grasp the situation and ensure safety," Nakano told a news conference, emphasizing that the government will continue to collect information.

There are no direct flights between Japan and Iran, according to the minister. Direct flights between Japan and Israel have been suspended due to the recent heightening of tensions.

According to Japan Airlines, a flight that departed from Tokyo's Haneda Airport shortly before 11 p.m. Monday for Doha, Qatar, turned back to the airport after airspace over Qatar was temporarily closed. The airline has decided to cancel flights between Haneda and Doha for the time being.

Nakano said that 47 Japanese-related ships were operating in and near the Persian Gulf as of Monday and that the government has received no report of damage to any of them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]