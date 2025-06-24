Japan FSA to Promote Yutaka Ito to Commissioner

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency will promote Yutaka Ito, director-general of the Supervision Bureau, to commissioner of the agency, effective on July 1, the government said Tuesday.

Ito, 61, will face challenges including promoting the reorganization of regional banks and expanding the NISA tax-exempt program for small-lot investors.

He will replace Hideki Ito, 60.

Yutaka Ito was an expert while previously working at the Finance Ministry. He once worked at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on loan. He assumed the current post in June 2022.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]