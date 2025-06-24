ASDF's Blue Impulse to Perform for Osaka Expo as Early as July 12

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Air Self-Defense Force's Blue Impulse aerobatics team is now expected to perform near the venue of the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, as early as July 12.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani informed Takashi Endo of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), secretary-general of a suprapartisan group of lawmakers aiming for the Expo's success, of the Blue Impulse flight.

The commemorative flight will be officially announced as early as next Tuesday.

Such a flight was initially scheduled for April 13, the Expo's opening day, but was canceled due to bad weather.

