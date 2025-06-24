BOJ Tankan Likely to Show Slight Fall in Biz Sentiment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--An upcoming Bank of Japan "tankan" quarterly survey report is seen showing a slight deterioration in business sentiment among both major Japanese manufacturers and nonmanufacturers, according to estimates by 15 private think tanks released by Tuesday.

Economists view that the worsening conditions for exports resulting from U.S. President Donald Trump's high tariff policy will negatively impact manufacturers' sentiment.

The Japanese central bank's June survey, due out next Tuesday, will be the first such report to be released after the implementation of the Trump administration's additional tariff on automobile imports and so-called reciprocal tariffs.

The headline diffusion index for current sentiment among large manufacturers is projected at plus 10 for the June report, down 2 points from the previous March survey.

The DI is calculated by subtracting the percentage of companies reporting bad business conditions from that of those seeing good conditions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]