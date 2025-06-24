Over 470 Gearing Up to Run in Japan Upper House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--A total of 471 people are preparing to run in the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, as of Tuesday, a Jiji Press survey shows.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will field candidates in all prefectural constituencies, after completing the delayed procedures of fielding a second candidate in Tokyo and a candidate in Osaka.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are expected to fight over Upper House seats in over half of the 32 constituencies where one seat each is up for grabs.

Of the 248 seats in the Upper House, half are contested every three years.

As the upcoming election also includes a by-election for one currently vacant seat in Tokyo, it will be a race for a total of 125 seats.

